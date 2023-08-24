



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.

In a rather unusual decision, an airport in France will be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has given permission for the renaming of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Airport to Elizabeth II Le Touquet-Paris Plage International Airport, in honour of the late queen who passed away on 8 September 2022.

An inauguration date is yet to be set.

According to Gilchrist, the town has had strong British ties ever since Henry VIII's regular visits in the 16th century.

Le Touquet is where the England rugby team will be staying during the World Cup in a couple of weeks’ time. Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 947 : France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II