Having a rocky month? Blame it on Mercury in retrograde... again!





People of the stars, did you feel it?

If your energy, chakras or life has just not been aligning to, well... anything - it might be because Mercury is in retrograde (again). This time it started on 23 August... (if you believe in it, that is).

So, what even is Mercury, retrograde or Mercury in retrograde?

It's an optical illusion that occurs when the planet Mercury appears to move backwards in the night sky. In reality, the Earth overtakes Mercury in its orbit, creating the illsuion. This is the third Mercury retrograde of 2023 with its earth sign Virgo this time around and is set to last until 14 September.

Astrologically speaking, retrogrades are thought to interfere with the realms that a planet covers - Mercury rules communication, information, and travel - so the retrograde period may affect those areas...usually not positively.

Experts in the stars say that these retrogrades will likely slow down the speed of things - so, prepare yourself for delays, technological issues, travel problems, and miscommunication.

The experts advise that you: listen before you react and think before you speak.

How will the retrograde affect aspects of your life? TikTok astrologist @tlhodintuli says "there's a lot going on in the cosmos right now" and explains...

According to TODAY.com, here's how each sign might be impacted by Mercury's retrograde:

Aries

Your daily routine is lacking in organization, making you forget meetings, miss appointments, and sleep late for work. Maintaining discipline will be hard. Therefore, you must take control of your daily objectives and try to implement them little by little into your life to maintain balance and find order.

Taurus

Lean into your inner child or teenager. If there is anything you wish you had done in your youth, now is the time to make it happen. You’ll be surprised by how much healing you can do and how you can use your refreshed energy to improve your life.

Gemini

There's a lot of chit chat going on in your peer group — most of it isn’t true. Pay attention to what you hear and read. Listen to what people are saying and read between the lines to get the real story going on behind the scenes.

Cancer

The savings you have for a rainy day are finally paying off, as you’re needing them to pay bills that are building up at the moment. Be cognizant to replenish your savings once the retrograde is over to ensure your nest egg does not run low and keeps flowing.

Leo

It’s time to re-evaluate your finances. Take stock of how much money you can part with on frivolous stuff and how much you need to save in order to come out even. If you’re wanting to make an investment, do your research to ensure you’re not being misled.

Virgo

Stop questioning your choices or worrying about deciding correctly. Cut yourself some slack by not putting pressure on your mind and heart. Try to move with ease and compassion as you think of how you feel and what want to attain. You can put always plans on hold during this time.

Libra

Don’t bite off more than you can chew, as most of the projects won’t be done in a timely manner. There's a lot on your plate right now, which is why you should set aside time to rest and care for yourself instead of adding more work to your pile.

Scorpio

Old friends will reach out wanting to reconnect. Take the call, respond to the direct message and accept the friend request. A trip down memory lane with your past time pals is going to warm your heart and fill you up with nostalgia. Share the warmth by creating new sentiments.

Sagittarius

If there's a promotion, raise or opportunity at the office — it could take a longer time than expected to come to fruition. Have patience with the process. The retrograde is slowing down professional matters, but it won’t hinder you from attaining your career goals. Things will percolate soon.

Capricorn

You aren’t ready to budge on your inherent beliefs or to see the other side in a situation? It’s totally fine to hold your ideals close to your heart, as long as you don’t act too preachy or aggressive in the process. Standing and screaming on your soapbox won’t sway others.

Aquarius

Your intuition is stronger than ever, which is why you should lean into your feelings. If there's a situation that you are wanting to handle, listen to what your gut is telling you. Only you can help yourself in gaining the insight and knowledge required to move forward.

Pisces

Defining relationships may be difficult to do at this time, as you’re unsure of how you want to move forward with friends, lovers, and acquaintances. The good news is that you can wait it out and base your decisions on their behavior, rather than dealing with the matter right away.

There you have it - accurate or not, let's see how the stars align.

Good luck life-ing through the retrograde, peeps!

