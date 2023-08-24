Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers





Lester Kiewit speaks to Motshabi Nomvethe, head of technical marketing at professional insurance and healthcare service provider (PPS) about why they are treating vaping and smoking as the same health threat, despite the ongoing debate about which is safer.

Nomvethe says that life insurers see smoking and vaping as equal health threats, which means both habits will be assessed equally, affecting your life insurance premiums.

The technical marketer says that life insurance is all about risk. So, when the professionals assess your lifestyle and the habits accompanying it - smoking and vaping increase your health risk, increasing premiums.

To life insurance companies, vaping is smoking's equal because "there's evidence to prove that the effects of nicotine on a person's general health can be addictive and damaging and there's nicotine in vapes and e-cigarettes" says, Nomvethe.

Nomvethe recommends that anyone applying for life insurance be honest about their smoking and vaping habits. If you don't declare your lifestyle habits honestly, you will waste your money paying monthly premiums and risk not getting paid out, "it'll come back to bite you."

If you're a parent with a child younger than 18 years old who vapes and is considering taking out life insurance on behalf of them - declaring that they vape is recommended as well.

