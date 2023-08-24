[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why...
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 13:13).
CapeTalk listener Devin Corney reached out to Knowler after having an incident at a Cash Crusaders' branch in Cape Town.
After purchasing an R89 computer mouse, discovering two weeks later that it's faulty and then getting confirmation from the retailer that it was faulty, Corney was denied a refund or replacement as it allegedly went against the company's seven-day return policy.
According to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), it states that a consumer is allowed to return a faulty product within six months of purchase for either a refund, replacement or repair, says Knowler.
Corney says that he was treated with 'complete arrogance' by the staff and received the same attitude after reaching out to head office.
After contacting Cash Crusaders' CEO Jonathan Muller, he clarified to Knowler that the product in question is sold with a 12-month warranty, which is stated on their website, point-of-sales system and on the till slip.
He added that they are investigating the branch in question and the employees who failed to follow procedure.
Corney has since been given a refund along with a R200 discount on any future purchases.
Nevermind seven days; he had 12 months to get some recourse on that mouse that stopped working.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Kampus Production
