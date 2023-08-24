Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kerry Hoffman founder of Souper Troopers about the incredible work they carry out, the impact on those they touch and their latest project, Troopers Coffee Dignity Blend.
Listen to the conversation below.
Souper Troopers is a non-profit organisation which started in 2014 and is focused on helping the most-vulnerable by providing a comprehensive range of psycho-social development services to people living on the street to enable them to work towards independence.
Hoffman says the organisation started from the back of her car boot as she delivered soup and sandwiches to people living on the street, promising them that she would come back once a month - which was a well-kept promise as the organisation has been doing this and so much more since then.
Since 2014, Souper Troopers have helped homeless people take the necessary steps towards making sustainable changes in their lives. "Homeless people come to the organisation wanting to change their lives - they are the Troopers."
The organisation operates at The Humanity Hub, a service center dedicated to address the holistic needs of a human being, starting with the most basic needs (like clothes, food, and toiletries) and working through a full range of services including: counseling, skills training, medical referrals, family mediation, job preparation, creative workshops, and micro-entrepreneurial opportunities.
Since 2014, the organisation has provided, 52 health care service referrals, 34 rehab programs, 51 shelter placements, 260 ID documents, 24 jobs, 30 stipend contracts, and helped 1279 individuals.
But the organisation isn't stopping anytime soon - they've just launched their latest project: Troopers Coffee Dignity Blend... coffee with a purpose!
The coffee blended is specifically and ethically sourced from a man called Peaceful whom the organisation has helped - now his coffee blend is sold online in various forms for coffee lovers with all proceeds going towards Souper Troopers purpose.
You can also buy an African Worry Doll made by individuals living on the streets to help transform humanity.
Or donate whatever you can at soupertroopers.org.
As Hoffman says, "whatever you have, is enough" - a belief that sustains the organisation.
We all human and we all have a story and coming together is where the magic happens.Kerry Hoffman, Souper Troopers - Founder
Here's to humanity helping humanity.
