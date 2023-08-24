Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity. 24 August 2023 1:38 PM
30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993. 24 August 2023 12:57 PM
Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism? Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering." 24 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Local
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring. 24 August 2023 3:17 PM
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why... Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct? 24 August 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time. 24 August 2023 8:56 AM
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! C... 23 August 2023 4:17 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin. 24 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause

24 August 2023 1:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Non profit organisation NPO
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kerry Hoffman founder of Souper Troopers about the incredible work they carry out, the impact on those they touch and their latest project, Troopers Coffee Dignity Blend.

Listen to the conversation below.

Souper Troopers is a non-profit organisation which started in 2014 and is focused on helping the most-vulnerable by providing a comprehensive range of psycho-social development services to people living on the street to enable them to work towards independence.

Hoffman says the organisation started from the back of her car boot as she delivered soup and sandwiches to people living on the street, promising them that she would come back once a month - which was a well-kept promise as the organisation has been doing this and so much more since then.

Since 2014, Souper Troopers have helped homeless people take the necessary steps towards making sustainable changes in their lives. "Homeless people come to the organisation wanting to change their lives - they are the Troopers."

The organisation operates at The Humanity Hub, a service center dedicated to address the holistic needs of a human being, starting with the most basic needs (like clothes, food, and toiletries) and working through a full range of services including: counseling, skills training, medical referrals, family mediation, job preparation, creative workshops, and micro-entrepreneurial opportunities.

Since 2014, the organisation has provided, 52 health care service referrals, 34 rehab programs, 51 shelter placements, 260 ID documents, 24 jobs, 30 stipend contracts, and helped 1279 individuals.

But the organisation isn't stopping anytime soon - they've just launched their latest project: Troopers Coffee Dignity Blend... coffee with a purpose!

The coffee blended is specifically and ethically sourced from a man called Peaceful whom the organisation has helped - now his coffee blend is sold online in various forms for coffee lovers with all proceeds going towards Souper Troopers purpose.

You can also buy an African Worry Doll made by individuals living on the streets to help transform humanity.

Or donate whatever you can at soupertroopers.org.

As Hoffman says, "whatever you have, is enough" - a belief that sustains the organisation.

We all human and we all have a story and coming together is where the magic happens.

Kerry Hoffman, Souper Troopers - Founder

Here's to humanity helping humanity.




24 August 2023 1:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Non profit organisation NPO
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Lifestyle

India space agency's Chandrayaan-3. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Indian Space Research Organisation

India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon

24 August 2023 3:17 PM

India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’

24 August 2023 2:30 PM

It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Customer Paying Using a Credit Card / Pexels: Kampus Production

[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why...

24 August 2023 1:14 PM

Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rez_art/123rf.com

Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers

24 August 2023 12:06 PM

Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bodytech South Africa Instagram screengrab

[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs

24 August 2023 10:48 AM

Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries

24 August 2023 9:06 AM

Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lol! Humans are so crazy!

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

24 August 2023 8:27 AM

The unnamed baby was born on 31 July with no spots, making it the only known living spotless giraffe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023

24 August 2023 5:33 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

24 August 2023 12:57 PM

US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A record 2.15 million people visited Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018. Picture: @AuschwitzMuseum/Twitter

Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism?

24 August 2023 12:26 PM

Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'

24 August 2023 11:29 AM

On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have to start asking, 'Is mom OK?' says women's mental health experts

23 August 2023 5:37 PM

The case of Lauren Dickason - who murdered her 3 children - has thrust the complexity of postpartum depression into the spotlight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA

23 August 2023 5:10 PM

Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released

23 August 2023 1:40 PM

Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence'

23 August 2023 1:02 PM

The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

Local

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

Lifestyle

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

Politics

EWN Highlights

BRICS Summit finale: Member states adopt new declaration

24 August 2023 4:46 PM

EFF in CoCT accuses council speaker of abusing rules to eject its members

24 August 2023 4:32 PM

Intelligence services should not be excluded from PP investigations - Lukhaimane

24 August 2023 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA