'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare'

24 August 2023 4:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Loadshedding
Renewable energy

Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control.

John Maytham interviews Mark Swilling, Co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Penned in a Daily Maverick article, ‘Massive bottom-up response to the power crisis sees spike in private energy generation’, Swilling outlines the roles that renewables will have in alleviating loadshedding.

He adds that making use of them could mitigate loadshedding by at least two stages, which will be good for our economy, workers, and businesses.

While making use of renewables will have many benefits as mentioned previously, Swilling says that people generating their own electricity that otherwise would've been paid to Eskom or municipalities is 'worrying' as they depend on that income.

He adds that this is government's 'worst nightmare' as they no longer have control over the energy sector.

Swilling says that a balance between the market and government is needed to ensure that exclusion is limited while ensuring that businesses are able to mobalise capital that the state lacks.

This is a disorderly transition and their [government] worst nightmare coming true.

Mark Swilling, Co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions – Stellenbosch University.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




