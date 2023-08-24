Cape Town residents can earn up to R5000 for reporting illegal firearms
Clarence Ford speaks with MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen.
Allen has re-launched a reward system which will encourage citizens to report illegal guns.
People with knowledge on the whereabouts of these firearms can call 021 466 0011 and report anonymously or share their details.
We have made sure the SAPS members monitoring that line are vetted.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety
The weapon will then be collected by SAPS and once it is confirmed to be illegal the individual who reported it will be awarded R1500.
If an arrest is made directly related to the firearm, they will receive an additional R1500 and if there is a conviction, they will receive the balance of R2000.
Allen says that removing illegal firearms from our streets is extremely important for the fight against crime.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
