India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon
India has successfully landed on the moon, making it the fourth nation to do so.
The country’s space agency confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 safely landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on the evening of 23 August.
Its moon rover exited the spacecraft on the morning of 24 August to begin exploring.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:' ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
'India🇮🇳,
I reached my destination
and you too!'
: Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.
Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
India was in a race against time to land on the south pole before Russia.
However, Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft crashed into the surface of the moon on 20 August as it was preparing to attempt a landing.
The moon’s tough terrain made the south pole a difficult place to land.
RELATED: India eyes historic moon landing after Russia’s crash
"This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal. This is a victory cry of a new India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says as he watched on from South Africa.
Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp' Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023
This was India’s second attempt to land a space craft on the moon.
The only nations to have successfully landed on the moon so far are the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.
RELATED: India plans space travel 'to the moon and beyond'
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. pic.twitter.com/YdktFvOgzq' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chandrayaan-3_lander_in_clean-room_02.webp
