Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist
John Maytham speaks to a "brave and courageous" young woman, Njabulo Zulu (17), about her anti-bullying activism which stems from being bullied at 10 years old.
Listen to her story below.
Njabulo Zulu says she was bullied at school when she was 10 years old. Zulu says it was "emotional bullying" because fellow learners called her names for being "black" and "not beautiful."
Zulu recalls being bullied when she was in grade five for having an afro, "one person even combed my hair to check if it's real" says Zulu.
It made me hate myself in a way.Njabulo Zulu - Anti-Bullying Activist
Zulu says that her frustration grew for facing the same type of bullying over and over again so, she took matters into her own hands, went to the school's principal and said she wants to address the school at an assembly - she did.
After telling her story and educating the room of students about bullying, Zulu left a simple but impactful message: Don't be a bully, be a buddy.
Since then, Zulu says that her bullies, in fact, became her buddies and she discovered that they, themselves were bullied at home by their parents or other people in their lives which translated their behaviour with others at school.
Zulu admits that bullying changed who she is by "growing mentally, spiritually, and emotionally." She says that she's able to differentiate between right and wrong and give advice to people who can benefit from it.
Zulu says, her confrontation ignited a new purpose for her as an anti-bullying activist which she has developed into a platform. Zulu spreads anti-bullying messages through motivational speaking and spreading awareness about bullying on television and radio. Zulu is also learning sign language to be able to connect and spread anti-bullying awareness to everyone - and here she is, in her element.
Zulu says her advice to others who are being bullied is to "love yourself" and not solve situations with anger or violence.
Accept yourself for who you are and the way you are. Love yourself. Set goals so you don't care what others think and focus on greater things you need to achieve for yourself. Do good to others in the same way you want good things to be done to you. Do not solve challenges out of anger, calm down and think first... always seek advice from elders who can help you.Njabulo Zulu - Anti-Bullying Activist
As Maytham says, "Njabulo Zulu for the 2024 Presidential Elections, please!!!"
