[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'





Clarence Ford interviews Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist.

It's a myth that black people own the taxi industry.

White-owned companies which provide taxi owners with a range of services across the value chain, including finance, insurance and in some cases tracking, are the real owners, argues Masondo in a News24 piece.

He adds that given to the mere size of the taxi industry, with roughly 500 000 taxis on our roads, taxi operators should have a higher role within the industry as a whole and the value chain.

Masondo encourages the industry to come together, build a company, provide capital to operators, and partner with motor vehicle brands to uplift and empower not only the operators, but the industry as a whole.

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

My argument is that the taxi industry isn't owned by black people. It is owned by our fellow white countrymen. Sipho Masondo, Journalist – News24

