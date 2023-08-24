How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme.
Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing with regards to emigration.
We’re focused on the "millions of professionals who have chosen to stay" says the insurer.
"The notion of staying power is central to meeting the challenge of emigration; and our approach argues that instead of focusing on why it’s bad to go or what’s wrong with South Africa, we will lead by sharing why it’s absolutely worth staying."
RELATED: International recruiters target SA nurses, doctors and even police officers
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets some insight from Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.
Can the White Paper be described as a love letter to those professionals who choose to stay in the country?
Absolutely, we need professionals in the country and so the more we can produce and the more we can retain the better. The guys that are leaving, leave for different things. The global market is a very attractive one and people are willing to attract our professionals into their own markets to fill gaps that they've had, and in their healthcare space specifically since COVID.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
Comrie makes the point that the so-called brain drain does not just affect South Africa, but all developing countries.
We need to be smart about retaining our professionals he says, bearing in mind that the younger generation are invested in finding meaning in what they do.
I think the answer lies in how we produce professionals. What we see arise certainly in Generation Z that is coming through now, is that the younger professional is very connected to what's happening in the country and wants to contribute in a meaningful way.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
We have over the last two years been running specific pieces on our own Profmed members who have done some amazing things... running small practices and small businesses with most adding significant value in the communities that they serve. They want to pay back and share their expertise back into their communities.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
Comrie says there are huge amounts of opportunity in the country, also when looking at a challenge like our low doctor to patient ratio.
This offers opportunities for the introduction of smart doctors that are comfortable using technology like AI and telemedicine for instance.
The ability to move into that space quickly will be reliant on new professionals and young professionals that solve some of our old problems in different ways.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
We have professionals that are seeking meaning and that meaning is easily found in the context of a crisis, even amongst some of the frustrations that we have.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
