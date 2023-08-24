Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
View all Local
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy' The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including... 24 August 2023 7:25 PM
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all Politics
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy' The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including... 24 August 2023 7:25 PM
'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare' Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control. 24 August 2023 4:23 PM
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
View all Business
UK’s first successful womb transplant – key questions answered While womb transplant surgeries are possible, there are some questions around the ethical side of this procedure. 24 August 2023 6:52 PM
Having a rocky month? Blame it on Mercury in retrograde... again! Mercury retrograde started on Wed, 23 August and is one of seven planets in retrograde. Here's how you sign might be affected. 24 August 2023 6:15 PM
[LISTEN] The important role spiders play in protecting our gardens Many of us will not be thrilled to find a spider in our home, but they play an important role in our ecosystem. 24 August 2023 4:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite hits a... 24 August 2023 3:23 PM
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin. 24 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry

24 August 2023 9:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
sneakers
sneakerheads
Streetwear

The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

Motheo Khoarpe talks to Wandile Sibisi, co-founder and CEO of Rare Step.

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com
@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

One local entrepreneur who's recognised the opportunity of sneakerhead culture is Wandile Sibisi, co-founder and CEO of Rare Step.

Motheo Khoaripe asks the entrepreneur if sneaker culture in South Africa is as big as in other parts of the world.

RELATED: Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

We're nowhere near global levels, Sibisi says.

South Africa is still a budding industry on the rise. The entire sneaker industry here is R4 billion in revenue annually. A small segment of that is the designer brands - the Gucci, the Louis Vuitton... and then an even smaller segment is made up of the Air Jordan, Nike and Yeezy sneakers that are in small quantities but highly in demand and highly sought after.

Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

So it's not just the regular Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan... There are certain ones with stories and collaborations with big brands that come into high demand.

Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step
Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter
Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter

Sibisi says he was "always" exposed to sneakers on TV and social media platforms, but didn't know how to get his hands on the real deal.

Eventually he stumbled into the sneaker reselling space he relates, and the numbers caught his eye.

I looked up the returns that were possible from just buying a sneaker from Nike when it releases, waiting a little bit and then just watching the price skyrocket and then be able to sell it at a profit.

Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

That's what drew me into it and made me fall in love with the sneaker market as a whole.

Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

Sibisi says many people are misled by the price of the fakes that have flooded the local market and he has to "educate" them about the selling cycle of the big brands to reinforce the credibility of his products.

Scroll up for the audio to hear more about the sneaker market in South Africa




24 August 2023 9:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
sneakers
sneakerheads
Streetwear

More from Business

@ instinia/123rf.com

How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay

24 August 2023 9:14 PM

Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in

24 August 2023 7:42 PM

Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image @PresidencyZA

'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'

24 August 2023 7:25 PM

The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare'

24 August 2023 4:23 PM

Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries

24 August 2023 9:06 AM

Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manine99/123rf.com

Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY'

23 August 2023 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ instinia/123rf.com

How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay

24 August 2023 9:14 PM

Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in

24 August 2023 7:42 PM

Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thousands of people took part in the anti-xenophobia march in Johannesburg on 23 April 2015, calling for end to attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Emily Corke/Eyewitness News

How South Africa’s media portrayals of foreigners fuel xenophobia

24 August 2023 6:58 PM

South Africa’s media often portrays foreigners in a bad light which fuels public perception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Cape Town residents can earn up to R5000 for reporting illegal firearms

24 August 2023 4:38 PM

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen is working to crack down on illegal firearms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook page: Njabulo S Zulu

Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist

24 August 2023 3:56 PM

Njabulo Zulu explains how being bullied at 10 years old transformed her into an anti-bullying activist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Souper Trooper Instagram screengrab

Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause

24 August 2023 1:38 PM

Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

24 August 2023 12:57 PM

US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A record 2.15 million people visited Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018. Picture: @AuschwitzMuseum/Twitter

Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism?

24 August 2023 12:26 PM

Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'

24 August 2023 11:29 AM

On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates

23 August 2023 8:01 PM

It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ instinia/123rf.com

How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay

24 August 2023 9:14 PM

Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video - Doos Wine on Instagram

Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in

24 August 2023 7:42 PM

Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lenetssergey/123rf.com

UK’s first successful womb transplant – key questions answered

24 August 2023 6:52 PM

While womb transplant surgeries are possible, there are some questions around the ethical side of this procedure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Having a rocky month? Blame it on Mercury in retrograde... again!

24 August 2023 6:15 PM

Mercury retrograde started on Wed, 23 August and is one of seven planets in retrograde. Here's how you sign might be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ronny Overhate from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The important role spiders play in protecting our gardens

24 August 2023 4:57 PM

Many of us will not be thrilled to find a spider in our home, but they play an important role in our ecosystem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook page: Njabulo S Zulu

Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist

24 August 2023 3:56 PM

Njabulo Zulu explains how being bullied at 10 years old transformed her into an anti-bullying activist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India space agency's Chandrayaan-3. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Indian Space Research Organisation

India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon

24 August 2023 3:17 PM

India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’

24 August 2023 2:30 PM

It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Souper Trooper Instagram screengrab

Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause

24 August 2023 1:38 PM

Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Customer Paying Using a Credit Card / Pexels: Kampus Production

[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why...

24 August 2023 1:14 PM

Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

Local

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

Lifestyle

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

Politics

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Jub Jub’s charges; rape, murder & kidnapping, EFF’s CT chaos

24 August 2023 10:27 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ikususile lokho i-EFF eKapa, ubhekene nenqwaba yamacala uJub Jub

24 August 2023 9:55 PM

ANC and DA in Tshwane call for reinstatement of municipal workers

24 August 2023 9:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA