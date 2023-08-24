Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry





Motheo Khoarpe talks to Wandile Sibisi, co-founder and CEO of Rare Step.

The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

One local entrepreneur who's recognised the opportunity of sneakerhead culture is Wandile Sibisi, co-founder and CEO of Rare Step.

Motheo Khoaripe asks the entrepreneur if sneaker culture in South Africa is as big as in other parts of the world.

We're nowhere near global levels, Sibisi says.

South Africa is still a budding industry on the rise. The entire sneaker industry here is R4 billion in revenue annually. A small segment of that is the designer brands - the Gucci, the Louis Vuitton... and then an even smaller segment is made up of the Air Jordan, Nike and Yeezy sneakers that are in small quantities but highly in demand and highly sought after. Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

So it's not just the regular Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan... There are certain ones with stories and collaborations with big brands that come into high demand. Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

Sibisi says he was "always" exposed to sneakers on TV and social media platforms, but didn't know how to get his hands on the real deal.

Eventually he stumbled into the sneaker reselling space he relates, and the numbers caught his eye.

I looked up the returns that were possible from just buying a sneaker from Nike when it releases, waiting a little bit and then just watching the price skyrocket and then be able to sell it at a profit. Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

That's what drew me into it and made me fall in love with the sneaker market as a whole. Wandile Sibisi, CEO - Rare Step

Sibisi says many people are misled by the price of the fakes that have flooded the local market and he has to "educate" them about the selling cycle of the big brands to reinforce the credibility of his products.

