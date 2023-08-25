[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape
John Perlman speaks with Wayne Sussman, an independent election analyst.
As we move closer to the National Elections, by-election results can give us some clues of what to expect in 2024.
In the Johannesburg by-election for Ward 102, the DA won with almost 95% of the vote.
It is a very good result for the DA.Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst
However, he says that the voter turnout was fairly low, and Action SA and the Freedom Front Plus were not on the ballot.
In the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape, the ANC defended three wards.
In all three wards in the Chris Hani District, they did very well.Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst
When people write off the ANC, I say look at the Eastern Cape.Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst
However, he also notes that in Ward 25 in Molteno the DA and the PA were not on the ballot.
