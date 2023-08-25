'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis





The words “legendary” and “inspirational” are just a few that come to mind when people hear the name Desiree Ellis. She is a footballing icon in South Africa who has been involved in the game both as a player and a coach for decades.

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ellis said her team had a real shot at winning the whole tournament.

This was probably the best World Cup ever. When we look back at this tournament we will think we could have won. Based on the teams that were left and how well we were playing anything was possible. It was such an open World Cup that if you went on a run and built up consistency, we could have won it. Going as African champions gave us confidence and momentum. We went through a lot of adversity during that tournament and the players were very motivated every day in training. Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947

Despite the fact that Banyana achieved something that no senior national team has ever achieved in reaching the round of 16, there was still a lot of criticism about team selection and tactics. The two main areas that Ellis addressed were the selection of Kaylin Swart over Andile Dlamini and the non-selection of Janine van Wyk.

When you play certain opposition and they press you high, you need help at the back. We needed Kaylin’s ability with the ball at her feet and we needed that otherwise we wouldn’t get on the front foot. I back all the players and I have to back who I bring on. What did Kaylin really do wrong in goal? I didn’t think she did anything wrong, defending starts from the front not from the goalkeeper. That’s the nature of the game and people make mistakes but you can’t change the whole team. Janine said to me that she didn’t feel ready to go because of her injury. You have to give credit to the players who played in those positions. Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach

Robert Marawa and Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947

Ellis also clarified rumours that she is being looked at by other national teams.

Before you say something, make sure you have the facts and to be honest, I haven’t had any calls from anyone and people can take things out of context. We need to be careful how we say things and when we say them. I will be on the bench when we play the USA. Being in Europe is a dream and after Pitso went out and showed how we can perform abroad it's something that people are looking at. Sometimes we are afraid to step out of our comfort zone but I have proved that I am not that person. Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Desiree Ellis:

This article first appeared on EWN : 'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis