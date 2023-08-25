Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken





Lester Kiewit interviews Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at the University of California.

Former US President Donald Trump has turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

This is not his first indictment this year, but the first time he had his mugshot taken.

He has since been released on a $200 000 bond.

Like all criminals facing charges, billionaires or not, Trump had to follow the same procedure as everybody else, says Brady.

While this is his fourth indictment, this particular case is far more serious as it involves election interference.

Trump has not yet been found guilty, but the mugshot is a 'clear cut' indication that he is facing serious charges, says Brady.

He has gone through the same procedure as everybody else. Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

Pictures are always very powerful. Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

The Georgia case, because it involves election interference and because of the mugshot, it's going to get more play. Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

