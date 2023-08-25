Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’ South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China. 25 August 2023 12:57 PM
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city... 25 August 2023 7:05 AM
Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there w... 25 August 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’ Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip). 25 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born The legendary actor passed away in October 2020. 25 August 2023 8:41 AM
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

25 August 2023 8:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond.

Lester Kiewit interviews Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at the University of California.

Former US President Donald Trump has turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

This is not his first indictment this year, but the first time he had his mugshot taken.

He has since been released on a $200 000 bond.

RELATED: Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power

RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'

Like all criminals facing charges, billionaires or not, Trump had to follow the same procedure as everybody else, says Brady.

While this is his fourth indictment, this particular case is far more serious as it involves election interference.

Trump has not yet been found guilty, but the mugshot is a 'clear cut' indication that he is facing serious charges, says Brady.

He has gone through the same procedure as everybody else.

Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

Pictures are always very powerful.

Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

The Georgia case, because it involves election interference and because of the mugshot, it's going to get more play.

Henry Brady, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy – University of California

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




25 August 2023 8:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Donald Trump

More from World

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

25 August 2023 9:21 AM

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin / Wikimedia Commons: Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground

24 August 2023 2:01 PM

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UK Government

France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

24 August 2023 10:05 AM

As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

24 August 2023 8:36 AM

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

23 August 2023 10:40 AM

The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

World

Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town

Entertainment

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

25 August 2023 3:11 PM

Xaba confident Parly committee will have new PP candidate by Tuesday

25 August 2023 2:16 PM

'We don't feel there's a decrease in crime': Cape Flats Forum on WC crime stats

25 August 2023 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA