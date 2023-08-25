[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’ South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China. 25 August 2023 12:57 PM
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city... 25 August 2023 7:05 AM
Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there w... 25 August 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’ Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip). 25 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born The legendary actor passed away in October 2020. 25 August 2023 8:41 AM
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Africa Melane speaks to Jan De Koning (Managing Editor at Rugby365.com) about the Springboks' final warmup match against New Zealand ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Listen to the match preview and prediction below.

The Springboks' final warmup match ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is against its greatest rival, the All Blacks. The match takes place at Twickenham and kickoff is at 8.30 pm (South African time).

Siya Kolisi captains the Bokke.

De Koning reports that his team is "not holding anything back" while the All Blacks have reportedly said that they're going "full throttle."

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

RELATED: RACHEL KOLISI SAYS 'IT'S A MIRACLE' SIYA WILL PLAY AT RWC AFTER KNEE SURGERY

De Koning predicts that the match is going to be "brutal".

To walk away from this one as winners, De Koning says the Bokke should "be awake from minute one."

"We also have to be realistic. Manie will create opportunities for tries but it's important that we also make the most of penalty kicks" as history proves that the All Blacks are admirable adversaries in this regard.

De Koning says, "Some of the key players haven't been in top form this year; now is the time to start hitting their straps."

RELATED: 'BOKS WILL NEED TO PLAY THEIR BEST TEAM IN EVERY RWC GAME': MANANA AND BOTHA

Overall, victory is vital for both teams to get momentum and to see the margins the Bokke might miss as a team in their readiness for the World Cup.

De Koning says other than the All Blacks, the Bokke should watch out for Scotland and Ireland who'll be worthy opponents.

RELATED: ‘SISTER BETTINA’ HITMAKER MGARIMBE HAS A BRAND-NEW SONG FOR THE SPRINGBOKS

Here's to our boys in green and gold!!!




25 August 2023 9:07 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
All Blacks
2023 rugby world cup
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Sport

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DP World Lions is one of six teams competing in the new CSA Women’s League. Picture: @ProteasWomenCSA/X

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 9:17 AM

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights

23 August 2023 6:11 AM

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: X screengrab

[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips

22 August 2023 1:14 PM

Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?

22 August 2023 10:03 AM

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this question.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes

22 August 2023 6:13 AM

SAFA’s referees committee chairperson, Victor Gomes, says the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final but stressed that the technology is not going to solve all the refereeing issues in South African football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

World

Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town

Entertainment

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

25 August 2023 3:11 PM

Xaba confident Parly committee will have new PP candidate by Tuesday

25 August 2023 2:16 PM

'We don't feel there's a decrease in crime': Cape Flats Forum on WC crime stats

25 August 2023 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA