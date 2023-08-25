On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born
On this day in history, we remember the legendary Sean Connery.
Sir Thomas Sean Connery would have celebrated his 93rd birthday today (25 August).
The Scottish actor is famously known as the first actor to play British secret agent James Bond, paving the way for the iconic 007 franchise.
He went on to star in seven Bond films between 1962 to 1983.
Today (August 25, 2023) would have been the late great Sir Sean Connery's 93rd birthday! 🥀#BornOnThisDay #SeanConnery https://t.co/R0FQAjF3iP pic.twitter.com/NYwpHlzWl3' Lidia (@Lidia365000145) August 25, 2023
Post-James Bond, he went on to appear in several blockbuster films, including The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.
During the height of his career, Connery established a role for himself behind the camera collaborating with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet and John Huston.
Alfred Hitchcock and Sean Connery on set of MARNIE (1964) pic.twitter.com/HeKcYw8QT7' 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖. (@Dear_Lonely1) August 23, 2022
Connery had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades before he retired in 2003.
Even after all these years, Connery’s impact remains notable.
Back in 2020, Variety dubbed him ‘the greatest James Bond of all’.
He passed away in his sleep in October 2020 at the age of 90 after reportedly being unwell for some time.
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sean_Connery_1976.jpg
More from Entertainment
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.Read More
Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town
Trevor Noah touches down in Cape Town this weekend for his shows. He chats with Kfm Mornings about his upcoming world tour.Read More
WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly
WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday.Read More
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday!
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.Read More
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’
It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.Read More
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life
The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time.Read More
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows
Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! China.Read More
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out
Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out.Read More