Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections
HARARE - Zimbabwe's elections are over.
Organisations that observed the elections polls will be releasing their assessment reports starting on Friday.
SADC, AU COMESA, Commonwealth and European Union observer missions are all expected to to issue their preliminary results on Friday.
The harmonised elections, though largely peaceful, were marred by delays in the distribution of ballot papers.
Heads of SADC and EU observer missions on polling day expressed concern at the delay in the distribution of ballot paper, saying it contradicted the country's laws.
Today they will issue detailed reports on how the elections were conducted and they can be improved.
Some local civil society organisations said the elections were far from free, fair and credible because the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was not independent and did not provide all political parties with the voter's roll.
The main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has expressed worry over delays in the distribution of ballot papers, saying it was deliberate and meant to disenfranchise urban voters.
Meanwhile, results from the country's 10 provinces show the governing Zanu-PF is leading in parliamentary and council elections from the eight rural province , while the CCC won in the Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces.
CCC won all the 12 parliamentary seats in Bulawayo where Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube was one of the Zanu-PF candidates.
Zanu-PF won all 18 seats in Mashonaland Central, and got 23 out of 26 in Masvingo province.
Presidential results will be released by 28 August.
This article first appeared on EWN : Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections
More from Politics
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election
This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws.Read More
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape
Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections.Read More
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike
Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city law enforcement officials.Read More
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?Read More
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.Read More
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.Read More
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters
Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.Read More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More