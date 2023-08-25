41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 6:00).
Zimbabwean police have arrested 41 election monitors for allegedly trying to disrupt the voting process.
According to police, individuals from civil society groups were believed to have been coordinating the release of the results from Wednesday's general elections.
The 41 are being accused of disobeying the law by attempting to announce the results prior to the state elections body, who are the only ones that legally authorized to do so.
Police spokesman, Paul Nyathi told reports that a total of 38 laptop computers and 93 phones were seized from the offices as they were used to unlawfully tabulate the election stats.
This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws.
🗳️ELECTION UPDATE: We have taken note of our opponents' illegal actions in announcing fake results of the presidential votes, even before some wards and constituencies finished compiling the final results. This indicates a panicked regime. We will defend the will of the people.… pic.twitter.com/TuL8YxiXqd' Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 25, 2023
RELATED: 'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Sadly it's up in the air in Zimbabwe.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
More from Politics
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections
This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.Read More
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape
Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections.Read More
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike
Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city law enforcement officials.Read More
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?Read More
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.Read More
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.Read More
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters
Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.Read More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More