Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs chatted to Trevor Noah about his upcoming world comedy tour which includes stops in Mzansi.

Watch their catch-up below.

From performing on beer crates to selling out the world's most coveted arenas - Trevor Noah is what Mzansi dreams are made of!

The internationally renowned comedian resides in New York, but his heart is in South Africa - and it's where he will be for the next few weeks as he performs for these almost sold-out shows around Mzansi:

Cape Town: 30 August - 4 September at Grand West Casino & Entertainment World

Durban: 9 - 10 September at Durban International Convention Centre

Pretoria: 12 - 16 September at the Sunbet Arena

Get tickets here while you still can!

So, what's Trev been up to so far?

Since leaving as host of The Daily Show, Trevor has done comedy shows and wrote, produced, and directed movies and television shows.

The most important thing for our boy Trevor right now "is to have fun" and enjoy what he's doing.

He recommends that, if you're lucky enough to pursue your passions and have fun, to do that.

The comedian says he will "always ride for South Africa because of his fans."

The country represents me. My country supports me and I support my country. It's beautiful to be South African. Trevor Noah, Comedian - South Africa

Trevor also says that when it comes to South Africa and our issues, he is "eternally optimistic."

I've been lucky enough to travel the world and I can tell you that every country goes through its tough time. A lot of people don't think you can come out on the other side but when you do come out on the other side, you find a country that's out more resilient, a country that has more hope, a country that's learned its lessons... I think South Africa can do it - we just have to put in the work. Trevor Noah, Comedian - South Africa

Trevor says for as long as he's physically able to and for as long people want to watch him perform - he will perform comedy because his goal is to get people talking about the good things about South Africa because "we're a melting pot of amazing things."

While Trevor's in Cape Town, he plans to do some hiking, chill at Camps Bay, spend time with friends, walk down some streets in Town and just enjoy the city because he "never takes Cape Town for granted."

Here's to Mzansi EXCELLENCE (on and off stage) - can you tell Capetonian baes are EXCITED?!

