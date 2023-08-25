



Cannabis is banned in sport like rugby in New Zealand under the Substances of Abuse category, which acknowledges that some substances are abused outside of sport.

New Zealand bans the use of cannabis in sport because of its psychoactive element called THC and doesn't allegedly say much about CBD - the cannabis plant blend without THC - typically found in medicinal items in alternative medicine.

Hurricanes lock, Isaia Walker-Leawere tasted the consequence of this ban when he tested positive for cannabis (with THC) after an in-competition test administered after a Super Rugby Pacific match in May.

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee suspended the player and commissioned him into a treatment programme to address his alleged substance use.

But some rugby players like Liam Messam, a former All Blacks star is standing up against the use of cannabis in sport.

Messam says, using CBD "helps him live a better life" aiding better sleep with other benefits for him.

While rugby is a drug-free sport in New Zealand, experts say CBD is not performance enhancing so it shouldn't be banned. Watch New Zealand's 1News explain.

Critics of the campaign say that CBD can be used medicinally for pain relief and can help with stress but how will athletes know for sure that what they're eating, inhaling or rolling doesn't have THC in it?

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport