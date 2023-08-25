SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’
John Perlman speaks with Derek Donkin, CEO of SA Subtropical Growers’ Association
The local avo industry has not received the final protocol for exports to China, but progress has been made.
The minister of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, signed an agreement with China's Minister of Foreign Affairs amid the fifteenth BRICS summit to allow these exports.
South Africa’s geographical location relative to China makes it ideal for exporting avocados to the nation, as it is able to ship significantly faster than Peru.
Donkin says that to date we have never been able to supply China with avocados.
This is a brand-new frontier. It’s good news for us.Derek Donkin, CEO - SA Subtropical Growers’ Association
He says that the market will be relatively small to start with but has high potential to grow.
This article first appeared on 702
