[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’





Africa Melane speaks to car enthusiast Stephan Lombard about his experience driving the Isuzu D-Max.

With 28 different models (double and single cabs) ranging from R527 000 to about R880 000, the Isuzu D-Max is all business.

While most bakkies are designed with city slickers in mind, the D-Max is all about getting the job done, he says.

I think the important proviso is that this vehicle is not for me or you necessarily… this is a vehicle for actually getting things done, a utility vehicle. It was just capable at everything, it was always comfortable. Stephan Lombard, car enthusiast

If luxury is your forte, Lombard says there is a fancier model priced at just about R1 million.

Here are some of his observations:

• The entertainment system on the instrument cluster is rather small but its smartphone wireless connectivity is seamless and stable.

• There aren’t any USB-C ports, only USB-A.

• A beautiful automatic gearbox

• Isuzu claims it can do 7.9 liters for every to 100kms, Lombard averaged 8.5 liters on his road trip which was ‘quite good’.

• The double cab has adequate space due to the really long wheelbase.

• The bakkie handles itself well off-road with a high and low-range gearbox.

The best part? The D-Max is made on home soil in Gqeberha.

I think this is something we should pay attention to. It is an important industry, especially in the Eastern Cape. Stephan Lombard, car enthusiast

So why opt for an Isuzu D-Max over a Ford Ranger or a Toyota Hilux?

It all depends on what you are looking to get out of the vehicle, says Lombard…

It’s going to be fit for purpose if you are someone who needs a working horse. Comparing price, I think you can get something fancier for a similar amount of money with the other manufacturers but that might not be what you’re looking for. Stephan Lombard, car enthusiast

Find out more about the D-Max on the Isuzu South Africa website here. <b>Scroll above to listen to the full review</b>

