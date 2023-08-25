Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season
Lester Kiewit speaks to John Dobson, Stormers coach about the appointment of the team's new captain, Salmaan Moerat.
Listen to the conversation below.
Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat (25) has taken over the DHL Stormers captaincy position that had been left vacant following Steven Kitshoff's departure for the Irish provincial team, Ulster.
RELATED: STEVEN 'KITSY' KITSHOFF BIDS EMOTIONAL FAREWELL TO DHL STORMERS AND MZANSI
Moerat will captain the team for the 2023/2024 season.
Coach Dobson says, "leadership is a bit more about sacrifice and leading from the back. It's about servant leadership and leading by example and I think that's Salmaan Moerat."
Dobson says, he is "excited" about Moerat's position as team captain because he just "gets it."
RELATED: 'WE DO IT FOR THE PEOPLE OF CAPE TOWN' - STORMERS COACH JOHN DOBSON
I can't tell you how excited I am. He just gets it, he knows what we're going for. He knows what we're playing for.John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby
In the last rugby season, the Stormers didn't win the URC but they definitely won the hearts of Capetonians, selling out DHL Stadium in just over two hours.
Coach Dobson is looking forward to this season and the leadership Moerat will bring.
Season tickets are already on sale, so get yours at Ticketpro.
