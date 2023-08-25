Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season

John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.

Lester Kiewit speaks to John Dobson, Stormers coach about the appointment of the team's new captain, Salmaan Moerat.

Listen to the conversation below.

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat (25) has taken over the DHL Stormers captaincy position that had been left vacant following Steven Kitshoff's departure for the Irish provincial team, Ulster.

RELATED: STEVEN 'KITSY' KITSHOFF BIDS EMOTIONAL FAREWELL TO DHL STORMERS AND MZANSI

Moerat will captain the team for the 2023/2024 season.

Coach Dobson says, "leadership is a bit more about sacrifice and leading from the back. It's about servant leadership and leading by example and I think that's Salmaan Moerat."

Dobson says, he is "excited" about Moerat's position as team captain because he just "gets it."

RELATED: 'WE DO IT FOR THE PEOPLE OF CAPE TOWN' - STORMERS COACH JOHN DOBSON

I can't tell you how excited I am. He just gets it, he knows what we're going for. He knows what we're playing for.

John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

In the last rugby season, the Stormers didn't win the URC but they definitely won the hearts of Capetonians, selling out DHL Stadium in just over two hours.

Coach Dobson is looking forward to this season and the leadership Moerat will bring.

Season tickets are already on sale, so get yours at Ticketpro.




More from Sport

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/Major League Soccer (screenshot)

More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues

25 August 2023 5:55 PM

Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DP World Lions is one of six teams competing in the new CSA Women’s League. Picture: @ProteasWomenCSA/X

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 9:17 AM

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights

23 August 2023 6:11 AM

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Jub Jub’s 13 charges, BRICS in SA, Deokaran’s killers

25 August 2023 10:21 PM

Kulelisonto: Izinkinga zikaJub Jub, ingqunguthela yeBRICS, nezasePhala Phala

25 August 2023 9:22 PM

US Fed 'prepared to raise rates further' on too-high inflation

25 August 2023 7:39 PM

