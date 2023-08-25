



John Perlman speaks with Mark Hyman, CEO of Medi Check

A person claiming to be a former employee of Mediclinic, reportedly emailed medical-scheme principal officer with details of alleged fraud.

They claim that patients' clinical coding and bills had been manipulated for Mediclinic’s financial benefit.

The major medical aids are asking for an explanation for the allegations.

Hyman says that the allegations being made are very widespread and he cannot speak to the details but he does not believe this is something that could occur across the board for medical aid members.

Subjectively, in my view, it is very difficult for something like this to happen. It would need huge collusion and corruption for something like this to happen. Mark Hyman, CEO - Medi Check

This article first appeared on 702 : Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption'