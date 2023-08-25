



In the latest episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, our very own musical star, Bhizer, also known as Mr Gobisiqolo had us all on the edge of our seats.

In case you didn’t know, he is the mastermind behind the viral song that dominated social media and even found its way onto the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther movie.

Much like his hit song, Bhizer has us BUZZING after he played what is probably one of the best rounds we have ever had on the show!

In the end, he banked a phenomenal R27,750.

RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano

RELATED: Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win

To become a contestant on the show and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website or SMS ‘Play’ to 43066.

Don’t miss Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:30pm to 8pm.

Catch the repeats the following day on SABC3 at 5:30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest Deal or No Deal South Africa news on social media.

RELATED: [WATCH] Deal or No Deal contestant’s secret to winning: ‘Know when to stop’

This article first appeared on 947 : Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'