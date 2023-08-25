Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'
In the latest episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, our very own musical star, Bhizer, also known as Mr Gobisiqolo had us all on the edge of our seats.
In case you didn’t know, he is the mastermind behind the viral song that dominated social media and even found its way onto the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther movie.
Much like his hit song, Bhizer has us BUZZING after he played what is probably one of the best rounds we have ever had on the show!
In the end, he banked a phenomenal R27,750.
