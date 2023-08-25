Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen





Clarence Ford speaks with Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent

The German federal government proposed new legislation to make it easier to become a German citizen.

This proposed change is intended to try and convince skilled workers to immigrate to Germany to fill job shortages.

Sundt says, despite the fact that roughly 20% of people living in Germany have immigrated from other countries, it is currently not easy for them to become naturalised citizens.

Under this legislation immigrants would be able to apply for citizenship after living there for five years.

The current legislation requires them to be in the country for at least eight years.

Some folks with special achievements or really excellent German skills would be able to apply after a mere three years. Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent

In addition to this, people coming from certain non-EU countries would be able to hold dual citizenship, which was previously not allowed.

While some are in favour of this legislation and say it is long overdue - Sundt says that there are other parties that are vehemently opposed to it.

The bill has not yet been passed and is set to be debated in parliament.

