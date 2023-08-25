Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks





Lester Kiewit and Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen.

Green and Kiewit notice and increase in the documentary-style content being produced for streaming with one noticeable similarity: they all seem to have a discovery-nature-style twist to it which makes things "interesting to watch."

So, as the doccie genre becomes popular, Green's top picks are:

1) Poisoned: The dirty truth about your food (Netflix)

The documentary explores interviews with experts and victims about deadly foods in America.

Green says, "it's shocking what food providers in the US actually get away with."

It's reported that "one in six Americans develop food poisoning every year from foods they buy in a supermarket" says Green.

If you fancy this one, Kiewit also recommends watching 'Painkiller' on Netflix which is about the origins of the opioid crisis in America.

2) Conjuring Kesha (DStv)

Watch pop star, Kesha go ghost hunting with friends in each episode.

Green says, "conjuring Kesha's the perfect combination of ghost hunting and popular culture reality shows. It's a fun watch that's not too serious."

3) Limitless (Disney+)

Thor, AKA, Chris Hemsworth stars in a "National Geographic-type documentary series" that puts his body and mind to the test with a range of physical and mental tests to understand how far the human body and mind can be pushed.

The show also does a genetic test on Hemsworth and reveals that the actor has a predisposition to mental illness. This revelation inspires him to see how he can change his life to spend more time with family.

