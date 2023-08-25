Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move

25 August 2023 5:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
relocating
semigration

A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.

Clement Manyathela speaks with Nondumiso Seshoka, Vincent Thulare, and Kamogelo Mosime about their semigration experience.

Despite Gauteng being the country’s economic centre, a number of people are choosing to leave and set up a life in other parts of the country.

Many people are choosing to live in coastal towns in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, or the Western Cape.

Those who do move to a city are primarily moving to Cape Town.

Nondumiso grew up in Gauteng and moved to Cape Town in 2020.

She says, part of the reason she left was to join her husband who had moved two years prior for work, but also because she received a good job opportunity.

She adds that in Joburg there is a feeling of everything being fast-paced and a never-ending rat race, and feels things are less rushed in Cape Town.

It is just the tempering of the fast pace that I have enjoyed.

Nondumiso Seshoka

RELATED: More people are semigrating to the Western Cape for a better lifestyle

Kamogela also moved to Cape Town and was driven by the pandemic.

He says, he always felt he aligned with that lifestyle and decided he wanted to experience it rather than just seeing it.

If you can stomach that accommodation cost… you are paying for the lifestyle, you are not just paying for the small apartment, you are paying for everything it offers you.

Kamogelo Mosime

Vincent moved to Gqeberha after spending some time in Cape Town, as he fell in love with coastal living.

He says that one thing he has noticed since living there is how friendly everyone is.

It took me quite a while to accept that people were just kind.

Vincent Thulare

While there are benefits to semigrating to suite your lifestyle, it does come with some challenges, such as having to leave family behind.

When you semigrate, you have to make a conscious effort to go back home.

Nondumiso Seshoka
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

However, it does come with an opportunity for your family to visit you and make a holiday of it.

You will also have to make an effort to build a new community and make new friends as you set up your life somewhere else.

Whether you decide to move somewhere else, or settle where you’ve always been, the most important thing is to find a place and a lifestyle that works for you.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move




