Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?





Clement Manyathela speaks with Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

Many of us have felt insecure about our bodies or had a negative body image at some point in our life.

This can be linked to so many factors, from your personal size or shape, comments you have heard, or what you see portrayed in the media.

This does not only affect our overall confidence but, as sex is a physical act, feeling uncomfortable with your body can make the experience less pleasurable.

It can also lead to people avoiding sex, or any other physical intimacy with their partner.

How our bodies actually look does not affect our worthiness to have sex, and it does not impact our ability to have great pleasure, but how we feel about it does. Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

You have got this barrier because you are afraid of being seen. Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

For so many people feeling attractive, sexy, and desired is essential to having an enjoyable experience.

That means developing a positive body image can also improve your sex life and even strengthen the relationship you have with your partner.

Welsh says, self-care rituals and spending time naked seeing your body can help you start to break away from a negative body image.

Spending longer in the shower or bath... and allowing yourself to touch your body in a loving way, in a way that allows you to just become neutral about how it looks. Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

You are shifting away from what it looks like and instead appreciating your body. Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

In addition to this, she says, drawing or painting your body so you can see it as art and remove some of the negative emotions from them.

Finally, as always communication is key. If you are feeling insecure you should talk to your partner about how you are feeling so you can move forward together.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?