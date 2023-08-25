[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Iga Motylska, Founder of a Travel & Photography Blog, Eager Journeys
If you are going to be exploring Cape Town in winter, you have to be prepared to be spontaneous, because the bad weather is likely.
You have to be open to unexpected adventures and be flexible.ga Motylska, Founder - Eager Journeys Travel and Photography Blog
According to Motylska, many wine estates do wonderful seasonal picnics and winter food pairings.
You can try Spier’s Gormet winter picnic with a soup paring, or a winter flash food and slow wine pairing at Neethlingshof.
When the weather is working for you, it is also the perfect time of year to go star gazing in the Cederberg and Great Karoo.
If the rainy weather is putting a damper on your plans, there are plenty of fun indoor activities such as going on an underground tour of Cape Town’s 18th century tunnels with Good Hope Adventures, or a 45-minute diamond tour at Shimansky.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114552428_young-man-standing-on-the-edge-at-the-top-of-lion-s-head-mountain-in-cape-town-with-a-beautiful-suns.html
