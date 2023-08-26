Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Earth Fair Food and Craft Market
- Women’s Health Expo
- An Ode to Women 4
Are you looking for a fun and relaxing place to spend the day with family and friends?
Then the Earth Fair Food and Craft Market, located on the corner of St Joans road and Timour Hall road in Constantia, is the place for you.
The market is open every Wednesday (4pm to 9pm) and Saturday (9am to 3pm).
You can look forward to various delicious foods, treats, groceries, beautiful crafts from local traders and live music.
There is also a kiddies section to keep the little ones busy.
This is a FREE entry event and there is parking available.
For more information, you can visit their website here, email info@earthfairmarket.co.za or WhatsApp 067 108 1530.
The third annual Women’s Health Expo is taking place on Saturday (26 August 2023) and Sunday (27 August 2023) at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton.
There will be a number of exhibitors, from health to wellness, and so much more.
The event features:
-
Massage Treatments and Special Promotions
-
Influencer and public figure appearances
-
Fitness Classes by Virgin Active SA
-
Yoga Classes
-
Exhibition Area
-
Special guest speakers
-
Dance Classes
Doors open from 9am to 7pm.
For more info, you can email events@aspirepromotions.co.za or WhatsApp 079 757 2459.
Click here to book your tickets.
As Women's Month draws to a close, local singers Robin Pieters and Craig Lucas will be honouring women in an incredible evening of music and celebration.
Ode to Women 4 takes place on Saturday (26 August 2023) at the Grand Arena, Grand West.
This is the fourth edition of the Ode To Women concert being hosted by the pair.
Supporting acts include YoungstaCPT, Mujahid George, Thato Makape, The Black Ties, Daylin Sass, Keegan Martin and many more.
Click here to purchase your tickets.
Scroll up to listen to more information about the above mentioned events.
Source : https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1531124915
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.Read More
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town
Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.Read More
Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?
Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.Read More
[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move
A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.Read More
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'
He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'.Read More
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding
Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.Read More