Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Earth Fair Food and Craft Market

Women’s Health Expo

An Ode to Women 4

Are you looking for a fun and relaxing place to spend the day with family and friends?

Then the Earth Fair Food and Craft Market, located on the corner of St Joans road and Timour Hall road in Constantia, is the place for you.

The market is open every Wednesday (4pm to 9pm) and Saturday (9am to 3pm).

You can look forward to various delicious foods, treats, groceries, beautiful crafts from local traders and live music.

There is also a kiddies section to keep the little ones busy.

This is a FREE entry event and there is parking available.

For more information, you can visit their website here, email info@earthfairmarket.co.za or WhatsApp 067 108 1530.

The third annual Women’s Health Expo is taking place on Saturday (26 August 2023) and Sunday (27 August 2023) at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton.

There will be a number of exhibitors, from health to wellness, and so much more.

The event features:

Massage Treatments and Special Promotions

Influencer and public figure appearances

Fitness Classes by Virgin Active SA

Yoga Classes

Exhibition Area

Special guest speakers

Dance Classes

Doors open from 9am to 7pm.

For more info, you can email events@aspirepromotions.co.za or WhatsApp 079 757 2459.

Click here to book your tickets.

Picture: Webtickets

As Women's Month draws to a close, local singers Robin Pieters and Craig Lucas will be honouring women in an incredible evening of music and celebration.

Ode to Women 4 takes place on Saturday (26 August 2023) at the Grand Arena, Grand West.

This is the fourth edition of the Ode To Women concert being hosted by the pair.

Supporting acts include YoungstaCPT, Mujahid George, Thato Makape, The Black Ties, Daylin Sass, Keegan Martin and many more.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

