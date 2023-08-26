Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people are expected to gather in Claremont on Saturday morning for a gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide awareness walk, organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.
This past Thursday marked four years since the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student was killed after going to collect a parcel at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont.
She went missing before she was found raped and murdered.
Post office employee Luyanda Botha confessed and was handed three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court in 2019.
READ: GBV awareness walk to mark 4 years since Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder
The walk will start at UCT's Roscommon Residence where the young woman lived, and one of the stops will be the post office in Claremont, which the deceased's family plans to convert into a wellness centre for women and children.
UCT Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university would join the morning's event, as it remembers Mrwetyana as a young student whose life was characterised by determination and a passion for positive change.
He said the young woman demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, an unwavering commitment to her studies, and an infectious enthusiasm for life.
"To honour her legacy, UCT created the Uyinene Mrwetyana Scholarship in the Faculty of Humanities. We remember Uyinene as not just a victim of violence, but a champion for humanity, equality and justice. Let her life inspire us to strive for a society where everyone feels safe, valued and heard."
This article first appeared on EWN : Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
