African Traditional Medicine Week takes place from 26 to 31 August.

During this week, the integral role of traditional medicine in the health and welfare of generations of people on the continent gets honoured.

Traditional African medicine is described as a "holistic discipline involving the use of indigenous herbalism combined with aspects of African spirituality."

It's reported that around 80% of people living in Africa rely on traditional medicine for their basic health needs.

The significant contribution of traditional medicines can't be underestimated, as in some cases, it is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable to many on the continent.

South Africa is so much behind China and India when it comes to leveraging indigenous healing systems or indigenous medicines. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Around 60% to 70% of people in South Africa make use of these indigenous or traditional medicines. Not only the herbs, but also other practices that fall under traditional healing. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

These things were demonised in the past, because of the Prevention of Witchcraft Act of 1953, and also the Health Act of 74. Most people are not always honest about their use. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

This article first appeared on 702 : ‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’