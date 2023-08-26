‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
African Traditional Medicine Week takes place from 26 to 31 August.
During this week, the integral role of traditional medicine in the health and welfare of generations of people on the continent gets honoured.
Traditional African medicine is described as a "holistic discipline involving the use of indigenous herbalism combined with aspects of African spirituality."
It's reported that around 80% of people living in Africa rely on traditional medicine for their basic health needs.
The significant contribution of traditional medicines can't be underestimated, as in some cases, it is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable to many on the continent.
South Africa is so much behind China and India when it comes to leveraging indigenous healing systems or indigenous medicines.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Around 60% to 70% of people in South Africa make use of these indigenous or traditional medicines. Not only the herbs, but also other practices that fall under traditional healing.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
These things were demonised in the past, because of the Prevention of Witchcraft Act of 1953, and also the Health Act of 74. Most people are not always honest about their use.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.Read More
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.Read More
Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some suggestions on how you can make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town
Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.Read More
Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?
Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.Read More
[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move
A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.Read More
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'
He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'.Read More
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding
Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.Read More
More from Local
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee
Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.Read More
‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.Read More
Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption'
Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills.Read More
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded
South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws.Read More
SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’
South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China.Read More
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike
Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city law enforcement officials.Read More
Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song
Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there was a context for such slogans when used during the struggle against apartheid.Read More