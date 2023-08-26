Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to life coach Debbie Hartmann on Weekend Breakfast.

Friendships are an important part of our lives, but how do you know when it's time to break up with a friend?

And how do you go about it?

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some insight into these difficult questions from life coach Debbie Hartmann.

Some friendships just naturally fizzle out, and that's OK she says.

However in the case of a good friend, you need to look out for the signs that show it is actually time to leave the relationship.

Five red flags:

They take advantage of you

They betray you

They bail on you all the time

They try to change who you are as a person

The friendship is one-sided

Hartmann makes the point that we all go through different phases in life as we grow.

However if it's a relationship with a good friend that is turning sour you need to put things on the table and tell them "these behaviours are hurting me" before actually taking a decision to end the friendship.

When you're actually feeling anxious, unhappy or very negative in spending time with a friend, these are all the telling signs that it's time to break up with a friend. Debbie Hartmann, Life Coach

Another angle to consider is the status of the relationship - is this really a good friend, a friend or actually just an acquaintance?

Then decide whether you can recategorise the friendship, Hartmann says.

Remember you can't have the same rules for acquaintances as your good friends, so recategorise and in a sense expect less of them. Debbie Hartmann, Life Coach

She also emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries in a friendship.

"It's a very fine line, but I do think if you have healthy boundaries with your friends that will definitely dictate how you're going to navigate through this friendship."

Scroll up to listen to this illuminating conversation