



JOHANNESBURG - The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy said illegal mining has become a national security issue.

Members of the committee were in Johannesburg on Saturday for an oversight inspection of open mine shafts in Riverlea.

This is the third leg of its four-day oversight inspection in areas besieged by illegal mining in Gauteng and the North West.

Earlier in August, the community of Riverlea went on a series of protests after the area was at the centre of a deadly turf war between rival zama zama gangs.

Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said the illicit pursuit of precious metals and the dangers thereof give rise to more syndicates who are clamouring for a stake in the deadly but lucrative trade.

Luzipho said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the police, and Home Affairs cannot deal with this issue alone.

“The mere fact that the presidency has decided to also intervene gives us at least an advantage, now, to say we can deal with some of the issues because they have received the attention of the highest office on the land."

Luzipho said they will be inspecting how far the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is in its promise to close all 26 open mine shafts in Riverlea by the end of September.

This article first appeared on EWN : Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee