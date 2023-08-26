Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gau... 26 August 2023 12:22 PM
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’ For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable. 26 August 2023 11:08 AM
Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old... 26 August 2023 8:03 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality? Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position. 26 August 2023 1:06 PM
[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure. 25 August 2023 5:12 PM
Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it? Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that. 25 August 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain. 25 August 2023 3:54 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town Trevor Noah touches down in Cape Town this weekend for his shows. He chats with Kfm Mornings about his upcoming world tour. 25 August 2023 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee

26 August 2023 12:22 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Illegal mining
Riverlea
Parliamentary Portfolio Committee
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Sahlulele Luzipo

Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy said illegal mining has become a national security issue.

Members of the committee were in Johannesburg on Saturday for an oversight inspection of open mine shafts in Riverlea.

This is the third leg of its four-day oversight inspection in areas besieged by illegal mining in Gauteng and the North West.

Earlier in August, the community of Riverlea went on a series of protests after the area was at the centre of a deadly turf war between rival zama zama gangs.

READ MORE:

Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said the illicit pursuit of precious metals and the dangers thereof give rise to more syndicates who are clamouring for a stake in the deadly but lucrative trade.

Luzipho said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the police, and Home Affairs cannot deal with this issue alone.

“The mere fact that the presidency has decided to also intervene gives us at least an advantage, now, to say we can deal with some of the issues because they have received the attention of the highest office on the land."

Luzipho said they will be inspecting how far the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is in its promise to close all 26 open mine shafts in Riverlea by the end of September.


This article first appeared on EWN : Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee




26 August 2023 12:22 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Illegal mining
Riverlea
Parliamentary Portfolio Committee
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Sahlulele Luzipo

More from Local

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Dirco.

‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit

26 August 2023 8:48 AM

The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com

Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene

26 August 2023 8:03 AM

Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of taxi operators gathered outside the Western Cape Legislature on 24 March 2022 to hand over a memorandum of demand to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN

[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'

25 August 2023 3:23 PM

Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption'

25 August 2023 3:04 PM

Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Street vendor / Pexels: Denniz Futalan

'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded

25 August 2023 2:24 PM

South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: natavkusidey 123rf

SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’

25 August 2023 12:57 PM

South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The City of Cape Town continues operations against illegal taxi operators in Nyanga. Image posted by JP Smith on Facebook

Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike

25 August 2023 7:05 AM

Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city law enforcement officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song

25 August 2023 6:47 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there was a context for such slogans when used during the struggle against apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded

Local

‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit

Local

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE

26 August 2023 3:35 PM

CT electricity hike protest: CoCT not above Nersa's directives, says Cosatu

26 August 2023 3:12 PM

Springboks' Kolisi warns 'hard work starts now' after rout of All Blacks

26 August 2023 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA