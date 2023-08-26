'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.
Are you the first, second, last born or only child in your family?
It's believed that your birth order can determine your personality.
Bush says the thing about birth order, is that we unconsciously play into these roles.
It's also said that parents treat children differently based on their birth position.
Here are some birth order personality traits:
Firstborn
• Reliable
• Conscientious
• Structured
• Cautious
• Controlling
• Achievers
Middle
• People-pleasers
• Somewhat rebellious
• Thrives on friendships
• Has a large social circle
• Peacemaker
Youngest
• Fun-loving
• Uncomplicated
• Manipulative
• Outgoing
• Attention-seeking
• Self-centered
Only child
• Mature for their age
• Perfectionists
• Conscientious
• Diligent
• Leaders
Like every profiling tool, you must ensure that you don't get boxed in, so that that person cannot grow beyond those kinds of limitations or labels. The labels can be limiting.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
