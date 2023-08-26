DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance announced Alan Winde as the Western Cape's premier candidate for the 2024 general elections.
The announcement was made on Saturday in Cape Town.
Winde has been the premier of the Western Cape since 2019.
Taking to the podium to address DA members in the province, Winde said he was honoured by his party's nomination.
He said the DA is the party to vote for as it has shown that it can get things done.
"Going forward, we have to do what we've done in the last five years just make it more. We are at a very critical point in our country. We can take challenges and take them head-on."
DA leader John Steenhuisen said Winde has ensured that the Western Cape "becomes the best-run region in South Africa."
"This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of South Africa."
I am truly humbled and honoured to receive the nomination for this job once again. 🙏' Premier Alan Winde 🇿🇦 (@alanwinde) August 26, 2023
We’ve got a track record which shows that we get things done, and we’re ready to work even harder to do more, for you, the residents of the Western Cape! 🇿🇦 https://t.co/FAAB8wwgk9
This article first appeared on EWN : DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024
