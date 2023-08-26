Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 2:16 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Premier Alan Winde
2024 general elections
Democratic Alliance (DA)

Winde, who has been premier since 2019 said he was honoured by his party's nomination, adding that the DA is the party to vote for as it has shown that it can get things done.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance announced Alan Winde as the Western Cape's premier candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The announcement was made on Saturday in Cape Town.

Winde has been the premier of the Western Cape since 2019.

Taking to the podium to address DA members in the province, Winde said he was honoured by his party's nomination.

He said the DA is the party to vote for as it has shown that it can get things done.

"Going forward, we have to do what we've done in the last five years just make it more. We are at a very critical point in our country. We can take challenges and take them head-on."

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Winde has ensured that the Western Cape "becomes the best-run region in South Africa."

"This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of South Africa."


This article first appeared on EWN : DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024




