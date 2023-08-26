Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Bahumi Mhlongo on Weekend Breakfast.
Actor Bahumi Mhlongo made her TV debut debut at the tender age of eight in a commercial, around 20 years ago.
That she was bitten by the performing bug is no big surprise given that she comes from South African performing royalty, comments Sara-Jayne Makwala King.
Palesa Madisakwane is Bahumi's mom, and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is her dad.
They were initially opposed to her entering the industry Bahumi says, but she already knew it was for her when she acted in a primary school production.
Bahumi is one of the stars of the new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.
It’s based on the best-selling book 'The 30th Candle' by local author Angela Makholwa.
"Turning 30 is the pits guys, don't do it" is a line from the movie.
Bahumi says making the film was a fun experience although there were a few "emotional roller coasters" along the way.
For the most part it was really, really great being a part of the project. Going around with four amazing women it's bound just to be a fun experience; our personalities meshed really well... We got to learn a lot from each other, from each other's stories. The bond people see on screen also happened off screen.Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor
Regarding the movie's sex quotient, Bahumi recalls that one concern was "exactly how sexy are we going here".
However she feels there are many other relatable emotional themes playing out around things like forgiveness, friendship and love.
The sex is definitely there but I think there are bigger themes that people can gravitate towards when they watch it.Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor
It really is like your conventional chick flick I think... and you can actually relate it to the other real big global chick flicks like your Sex and the City, your Waiting to Exhale...Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor
As you say we (as black women) are multi-dimensional people, and we got to show all of those dimensions... I mean each woman has her isolated story so it helped audiences to relate to every single character. I think we need to tell a lot more of those stories.Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor
Scroll up to listen to the conversation and watch the 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles' trailer below
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvheh5Ko8Lm/?hl=en
