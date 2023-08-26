Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gau... 26 August 2023 12:22 PM
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’ For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable. 26 August 2023 11:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
View all Business
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality? Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position. 26 August 2023 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain. 25 August 2023 3:54 PM
View all Sport
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)

26 August 2023 4:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Movies
Netflix
Somizi Mhlongo

Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Bahumi Mhlongo on Weekend Breakfast.

Image of actor Bahumi Mhlongo - Instagram @bahumimhlongo
Image of actor Bahumi Mhlongo - Instagram @bahumimhlongo

Actor Bahumi Mhlongo made her TV debut debut at the tender age of eight in a commercial, around 20 years ago.

That she was bitten by the performing bug is no big surprise given that she comes from South African performing royalty, comments Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

Palesa Madisakwane is Bahumi's mom, and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is her dad.

They were initially opposed to her entering the industry Bahumi says, but she already knew it was for her when she acted in a primary school production.

Bahumi is one of the stars of the new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.

It’s based on the best-selling book 'The 30th Candle' by local author Angela Makholwa.

"Turning 30 is the pits guys, don't do it" is a line from the movie.

Bahumi says making the film was a fun experience although there were a few "emotional roller coasters" along the way.

For the most part it was really, really great being a part of the project. Going around with four amazing women it's bound just to be a fun experience; our personalities meshed really well... We got to learn a lot from each other, from each other's stories. The bond people see on screen also happened off screen.

Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor

Regarding the movie's sex quotient, Bahumi recalls that one concern was "exactly how sexy are we going here".

However she feels there are many other relatable emotional themes playing out around things like forgiveness, friendship and love.

The sex is definitely there but I think there are bigger themes that people can gravitate towards when they watch it.

Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor

It really is like your conventional chick flick I think... and you can actually relate it to the other real big global chick flicks like your Sex and the City, your Waiting to Exhale...

Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor

As you say we (as black women) are multi-dimensional people, and we got to show all of those dimensions... I mean each woman has her isolated story so it helped audiences to relate to every single character. I think we need to tell a lot more of those stories.

Bahumi Mhlongo, Actor

Scroll up to listen to the conversation and watch the 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles' trailer below




26 August 2023 4:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Movies
Netflix
Somizi Mhlongo

More from Entertainment

Afro-jazz group Kujenga in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'

26 August 2023 3:31 PM

The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix

Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks

25 August 2023 4:21 PM

Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab, Youtube album cover

On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

25 August 2023 1:48 PM

Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. Picture credit: Twitter

Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town

25 August 2023 9:54 AM

Trevor Noah touches down in Cape Town this weekend for his shows. He chats with Kfm Mornings about his upcoming world tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Scottish actor, Sean Connery. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mieremet, Rob/Anefo

On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born

25 August 2023 8:41 AM

The legendary actor passed away in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WWE wrestler, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anton

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly

25 August 2023 7:48 AM

WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Rebel Moon review, Official Netflix Trailer screengrab

Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?

24 August 2023 6:02 PM

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday!

24 August 2023 3:23 PM

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’

24 August 2023 2:30 PM

It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Bohemian Rhapsody music video

On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life

24 August 2023 8:56 AM

The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Afro-jazz group Kujenga in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'

26 August 2023 3:31 PM

The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?

26 August 2023 1:06 PM

Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vadimgozhda/123rf.com

Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it

26 August 2023 11:57 AM

A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Webtickets

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

26 August 2023 8:25 AM

Here are some suggestions on how you can make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town

25 August 2023 5:12 PM

Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?

25 August 2023 5:07 PM

Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move

25 August 2023 5:01 PM

A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bhizer, also known as Mr Gobisiqolo, on 'Deal or No Deal SA'.

Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'

25 August 2023 4:26 PM

He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

Sport

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Local

EWN Highlights

Police arrest 2 following murder of KZN ANC councillor

26 August 2023 6:20 PM

Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder remains one of UCT's bleakest moments, says dep VC

26 August 2023 5:58 PM

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA