'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte, Dr Martyn Davies.
According to a recent Financial Mail article titled China’s in trouble. Why that’s bad news for South Africa, the surprising weakness in the Chinese economy matters to South Africa.
The article goes on to say: "Not only is China the largest and most dominant member of the BRICS grouping, it is also the largest consumer of South African commodity exports and thereby a key driver of the rand exchange rate."
Most of China’s problems are reportedly homegrown, which include, “an imploding real estate market, weak income and consumption, poor demographics and a controlling government that’s often hostile to entrepreneurship."
China’s problems might be domestic but whatever happens in the world’s biggest exporting country will impact the global economy.
A subdued growth in China is clearly a negative forecast for Africa, particularly South African growth.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Many decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in South Africa.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Roughly 60% of our entire export basket is commodities.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/guvend/guvend2201/guvend220141728/180859446-handshake-between-south-africa-and-china-flags-painted-on-hands-illustration.jpg
More from Business
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga
Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery.Read More
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry
The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.Read More
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay
Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.Read More
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in
Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.Read More
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?Read More
'Renewables can alleviate loadshedding, but it's government's worst nightmare'
Renewables such as solar and wind can help reduce crippling loadshedding by two stages, but it means state loses control.Read More
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries
Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.Read More
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?
If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?Read More