Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'
Calum Scott chats to Carl Wastie on the Kfm Top 40.
"It was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities."
That's British musician Calum Scott on his latest single 'At Your Worst'.
The international pop sensation chats to Carl Wastie about the birth of the song.
It's one of the songs that came to me quickest. It was pretty much done in a day... I think it's because - like with all of my music - I just go from a really authentic place. I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be.Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter
Before the session I was having a bad day... I'd been on the road a long time and I was missing people... and in those moments you tend to take it out on the people closest to you... I'd been on the phone with one of my best friends and I'd said some stuff I didn't mean and afterwards I said to my producer 'I know that sometimes I can be hard to love'.Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter
He also reaffirms his lasting love for South Africa, Cape Town in particular.
Scott feels he needs to have a permanent residence in the country because he feels so at home here, he says.
I'm in Brazil, and this lady asked me to give my three top places in the world... and Cape Town was one of them because I have such fond memories of South Africa... I love South Africa but there's something about Cape Town in particular... there's a magic you don't get anywhere else in the world.Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview and check out the video for 'At Your Worst' below:
This article first appeared on KFM : Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'
Source : https://twitter.com/calumscott/status/1444680343433490434
More from Entertainment
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.Read More
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'
The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.Read More
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks
Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen.Read More
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.Read More
Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town
Trevor Noah touches down in Cape Town this weekend for his shows. He chats with Kfm Mornings about his upcoming world tour.Read More
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born
The legendary actor passed away in October 2020.Read More
WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly
WWE confirmed the wrestler's passing on Thursday.Read More
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday!
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.Read More
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'
The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.Read More
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some suggestions on how you can make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town
Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.Read More
Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?
Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.Read More