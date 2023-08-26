



Calum Scott chats to Carl Wastie on the Kfm Top 40.

Image Credit: Twitter/@calumscott

"It was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities."

That's British musician Calum Scott on his latest single 'At Your Worst'.

The international pop sensation chats to Carl Wastie about the birth of the song.

It's one of the songs that came to me quickest. It was pretty much done in a day... I think it's because - like with all of my music - I just go from a really authentic place. I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be. Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter

Before the session I was having a bad day... I'd been on the road a long time and I was missing people... and in those moments you tend to take it out on the people closest to you... I'd been on the phone with one of my best friends and I'd said some stuff I didn't mean and afterwards I said to my producer 'I know that sometimes I can be hard to love'. Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter

He also reaffirms his lasting love for South Africa, Cape Town in particular.

Scott feels he needs to have a permanent residence in the country because he feels so at home here, he says.

I'm in Brazil, and this lady asked me to give my three top places in the world... and Cape Town was one of them because I have such fond memories of South Africa... I love South Africa but there's something about Cape Town in particular... there's a magic you don't get anywhere else in the world. Calum Scott, UK-based singer/songwriter

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview and check out the video for 'At Your Worst' below:

This article first appeared on KFM : Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'