[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
The Springboks are ready to defend our title.
On Friday night, in front of 80 827 fans at Twickenham, the Bokke crushed our greatest rival (35-7), scoring five tries to one, with Manie Libbok converting all of them.
WARNING: As one fan in this video wisely warned, we must stay humble. We still have everything to do.
Watch below - RugbyPass’ March Edwars interviews fans as they exit the stadium on the eve of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:
