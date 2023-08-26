[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gau... 26 August 2023 12:22 PM
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’ For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable. 26 August 2023 11:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
View all Business
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality? Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position. 26 August 2023 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain. 25 August 2023 3:54 PM
View all Sport
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

26 August 2023 5:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!

The Springboks are ready to defend our title.

On Friday night, in front of 80 827 fans at Twickenham, the Bokke crushed our greatest rival (35-7), scoring five tries to one, with Manie Libbok converting all of them.

WARNING: As one fan in this video wisely warned, we must stay humble. We still have everything to do.

Watch below - RugbyPass’ March Edwars interviews fans as they exit the stadium on the eve of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:




26 August 2023 5:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

More from Sport

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/Major League Soccer (screenshot)

More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues

25 August 2023 5:55 PM

Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @dhlstormers Instagram

Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season

25 August 2023 3:54 PM

John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DP World Lions is one of six teams competing in the new CSA Women’s League. Picture: @ProteasWomenCSA/X

CSA launches professional women's league

23 August 2023 9:17 AM

The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights

23 August 2023 6:11 AM

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

Sport

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Local

EWN Highlights

Police arrest 2 following murder of KZN ANC councillor

26 August 2023 6:20 PM

Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder remains one of UCT's bleakest moments, says dep VC

26 August 2023 5:58 PM

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA