Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
If you are paid by a foreign company, you've been in a space where your tax is kind of a little loose. How is it accounted for is the big question.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Remote working models, where you either work from home or wherever you find yourself in the world, have become a new trend since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But have you ever thought about how working in this way affects your taxes?
Well, get ready for some more admin.
There is new tax legislation that Roelofse says is going to "ruffle a few feathers" of remote workers and digital nomads.
National Treasury has proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act, something Roelofse explains in his blog as a significant shift in the taxation landscape for remote workers in South Africa.
These amendments will see foreign companies who employ South Africans for remote work required to comply with the PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) system, UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) contributions, and the Skills Development levy.
In South Africa, if you are a resident for more than 183 days in this country, you are obliged to file your tax return here. If you file your tax return here and you're earning money all over the world, you are obliged to bring that income into your tax return.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
The point is, where am I ordinarily resident? That is the big question. Wherever I am, the tax should be brought in from all sources and that gets assessed by the local revenue services [SARS] in terms of how much tax is payable.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Local
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee
Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.Read More
Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption'
Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills.Read More
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded
South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws.Read More
SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’
South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China.Read More