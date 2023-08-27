M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute
JOHANNESBURG - Broadcast channel M-Net will grant all DSTV subscribers access to its channel on Sunday as Carte Blanche will broadcasts a special tribute to Derek Watts.
The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer.
The specially produced episode will be broadcast at 7PM.
READ:
- Derek Watts dies at 74: 'He was authentic'
- ‘Cheers for now’: Derek Watts remembered as a gentle giant and kind-hearted soul
As tributes continue to pour in for the veteran journalist, M-Net said it would allow all DSTV subscribers access to watch the Carte Blache episode on Sunday.
On Saturday, DSTV aired a 90-minute documentary in his honour.
Last month, Watts announced his retirement from the investigative journalism programme after 35 years with the show.
His retirement came amid a diagnosis which showed that cancer had spread to his lungs.
DSTV subscribers have been urged to watch the episode to honor the journalist.
This article first appeared on EWN : M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute
More from Local
Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report
One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a report.Read More
Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.Read More
Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads
Foreign companies who employ South African individuals for remote work will be required to comply with the PAYE system, UIF contributions, and the Skills Development levy.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee
Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.Read More
Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More