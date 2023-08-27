ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, Prof Renata Schoeman.

For attention, it needs to be deliberate. We need to choose where we focus our attention and then there is also selective attention. You might be able to focus on something while ignoring other things, either deliberately or you're getting distracted by it. Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

Have you ever felt overwhelmed or didn't fully focus when faced with a number of tasks that needed to be done within a certain time frame?

Often people say I can't concentrate maybe I have ADHD but there might be so many distractions in the environment. Sometimes the distractions are not outside but inside of yourself, like anxiety and other thoughts you have. Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

So what’s the difference between ADHD paralysis and procrastination?

According to MentalHealth.com ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) paralysis also known as analysis paralysis, couch lock, or task freeze is when a person feels unable to function due to feeling overwhelmed by a task, frozen by indecision, or overloaded with information and thoughts.

Verywellhealth characterises procrastination as delaying a task that requires completion. Procrastination is not a mental health disorder but it can cause psychological distress.

All of us procrastinate, and it's especially things we don't specifically like doing. Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

If you're unsure about whether you have ADHD or if you're just procrastinating, Schoeman advises that you get evaluated by a professional to see what the root cause of your behaviour is.

If you do struggle with concentration, motivation and procrastination it might just be normal circumstantial difficulties but it might be one of a few mental health disorders. People shouldn't always jump to the conclusion that it's one or the other. They do need a comprehensive assessment to determine what is the underlying situation. Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

This article first appeared on 702 : ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship