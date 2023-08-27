ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Latest Local
M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer. 27 August 2023 12:59 PM
Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a... 27 August 2023 11:40 AM
Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication afte... 27 August 2023 10:51 AM
View all Local
DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024 Winde, who has been premier since 2019 said he was honoured by his party's nomination, adding that the DA is the party to vote for... 26 August 2023 2:16 PM
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Politics
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
View all Business
Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms' "...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.” 27 August 2023 1:57 PM
ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different... 27 August 2023 12:14 PM
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst' 'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott. 26 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain. 25 August 2023 3:54 PM
View all Sport
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst' 'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott. 26 August 2023 6:02 PM
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship

27 August 2023 12:14 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
procrastination
ADHD paralysis

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, Prof Renata Schoeman.

For attention, it needs to be deliberate. We need to choose where we focus our attention and then there is also selective attention. You might be able to focus on something while ignoring other things, either deliberately or you're getting distracted by it.

Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

Have you ever felt overwhelmed or didn't fully focus when faced with a number of tasks that needed to be done within a certain time frame?

Often people say I can't concentrate maybe I have ADHD but there might be so many distractions in the environment. Sometimes the distractions are not outside but inside of yourself, like anxiety and other thoughts you have.

Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

So what’s the difference between ADHD paralysis and procrastination?

According to MentalHealth.com ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) paralysis also known as analysis paralysis, couch lock, or task freeze is when a person feels unable to function due to feeling overwhelmed by a task, frozen by indecision, or overloaded with information and thoughts.

Verywellhealth characterises procrastination as delaying a task that requires completion. Procrastination is not a mental health disorder but it can cause psychological distress.

All of us procrastinate, and it's especially things we don't specifically like doing.

Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

If you're unsure about whether you have ADHD or if you're just procrastinating, Schoeman advises that you get evaluated by a professional to see what the root cause of your behaviour is.

If you do struggle with concentration, motivation and procrastination it might just be normal circumstantial difficulties but it might be one of a few mental health disorders. People shouldn't always jump to the conclusion that it's one or the other. They do need a comprehensive assessment to determine what is the underlying situation.

Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership - Stellenbosch Business School

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship




More from Lifestyle

Picture: CapeTalk

Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'

27 August 2023 1:57 PM

"...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.”

Image Credit: Twitter/@calumscott

Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'

26 August 2023 6:02 PM

'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott.

Image of actor Bahumi Mhlongo - Instagram @bahumimhlongo

Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)

26 August 2023 4:59 PM

Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.

Afro-jazz group Kujenga in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'

26 August 2023 3:31 PM

The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Picture: Pixabay

'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?

26 August 2023 1:06 PM

Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.

@ vadimgozhda/123rf.com

Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it

26 August 2023 11:57 AM

A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Picture: Webtickets

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

26 August 2023 8:25 AM

Here are some suggestions on how you can make the most of your weekend.

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town

25 August 2023 5:12 PM

Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.

