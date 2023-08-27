We must intensify the fight against gender-based violence - UCT
CAPE TOWN - While the month of August celebrates the achievements of women, it's also a time to intensify the fight against gender-based violence.
This was the call at a commemorative march hosted by the University of Cape Town in Claremont on Saturday to mark four years since the death of student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Students, activists and civic organisations marched to the Clareinch Post Office where the 19-year-old was raped and killed in August 2019.
Mrwetyana, a first year student, was murdered while fetching a parcel from the post office.
Luyanda Botha - who was a post office employee - confessed to the crime and was handed three life sentences in November 2019.
"What was very emotional was meeting the Mrwetyana family, including the father, the brother and the grandmother, but also walking back from the post office and the walk back to the Roscommon residence," said Elelwani Ramugondo, UCT's Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness.
Beyond serving as a commemoration of Mrwetyana's life, the walk highlighted the need for UCT to stand as a unified community to eradicate gender based violence.
The university said Mrwetyana's rape and murder remained one of the bleakest moments in its history.
This article first appeared on EWN : We must intensify the fight against gender-based violence - UCT
