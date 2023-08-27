Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape police pounce on suspected taxi hitmen

27 August 2023 3:45 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Police made several arrests for taxi-related murders over the last few days and said more arrests were imminent.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said detectives have made a number of breakthroughs in investigations into taxi-related violence in the province.

The province's Taxi Task Unit’s combat team made several arrests in the last few days.

On Thursday, a man who was wanted in connection with a December 2022 triple murder in Khayelitsha was arrested.

He is also wanted in connection with other crimes, including a murder that took place in June in Masiphumelele.

He's due in court on Monday.

READ: Cape Town police investigate Khayelitsha triple murder

Another suspect wanted for a string of taxi-related murders in Ceres, Wolseley, and Citrusdal was shot and killed during a shootout with police last week.

In Kwazulu-Natal, an alleged hitman was apprehended and will be taken to Western Cape, where he will face murder charges.

Police said more arrests were imminent.

"The team has been working on several other taxi violence-related murder cases," said police spokesperson Novella Potelwa.

"They are also in the process of bringing another suspect from KwaZulu-Natal after he was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm in that province. He, too, is allegedly linked to taxi violence-related murders that occurred in Western Cape."


This article first appeared on EWN : Western Cape police pounce on suspected taxi hitmen




