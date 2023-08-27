Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer. 27 August 2023 12:59 PM
Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a... 27 August 2023 11:40 AM
Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication afte... 27 August 2023 10:51 AM
View all Local
DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024 Winde, who has been premier since 2019 said he was honoured by his party's nomination, adding that the DA is the party to vote for... 26 August 2023 2:16 PM
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Politics
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
View all Business
Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms' "...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.” 27 August 2023 1:57 PM
ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different... 27 August 2023 12:14 PM
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst' 'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott. 26 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain. 25 August 2023 3:54 PM
View all Sport
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst' 'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott. 26 August 2023 6:02 PM
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'

27 August 2023 1:57 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
working moms
Working Mama Magazine

"...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.”

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with founder and editor of Working Mama Magazine, Elize Fisher.

As working moms, we face unique challenges and we need that support, that community, and a sense of belonging.

Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine
Sara-Jayne Makwala King and founder and editor of Working Mama Magazine, Elize Fisher. Picture: CapeTalk
Sara-Jayne Makwala King and founder and editor of Working Mama Magazine, Elize Fisher. Picture: CapeTalk

Being a mom and a career woman can be very tough, especially when you don't have a support system.

Fisher says there is a lack of resources to support working moms.

She adds that Working Mama Magazine creates a community that gives moms insights and advice on the challenges they face.

The magazine advocates for a healthy work-life balance with the mission to empower working moms to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

Fisher has so far successfully published seven editions of the magazine.

The magazine is not available in-store as yet, but you can order a copy on their website here.

Our magazine is about telling the real stories of real moms.

Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine

I wanted to create a go-to resource where you look at all aspects of a mom, from beauty to career and beyond. So whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.

Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




27 August 2023 1:57 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
working moms
Working Mama Magazine

More from Lifestyle

An office worker taking a break at his desk. © belchonock/123rf.com

ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship

27 August 2023 12:14 PM

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Twitter/@calumscott

Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'

26 August 2023 6:02 PM

'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of actor Bahumi Mhlongo - Instagram @bahumimhlongo

Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)

26 August 2023 4:59 PM

Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afro-jazz group Kujenga in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'

26 August 2023 3:31 PM

The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?

26 August 2023 1:06 PM

Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vadimgozhda/123rf.com

Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it

26 August 2023 11:57 AM

A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Webtickets

Top Picks - Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

26 August 2023 8:25 AM

Here are some suggestions on how you can make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How to make the most of a winter in Cape Town

25 August 2023 5:12 PM

Cape Town winters are usually rainy and cold, but that does not mean you can't have an incredible adventure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

Local

Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

Local

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

Sport

EWN Highlights

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

27 August 2023 1:40 PM

Brics unlikely to change name after admitting more member states - Pandor

27 August 2023 12:53 PM

Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

27 August 2023 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA