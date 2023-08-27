The importance of lifeguards: ‘It is a preventative job’
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Executive Director of Rescue Services at the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Brett Ayres and General Manager of Lifesaving SA, Helen Herbert.
Listen to their conversation below.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), an average of 1477 people die annually due to drowning in South Africa.
The reality is that anyone can drown whether you know how to swim or not.
Lifeguards play a crucial role in the prevention of drownings.
They supervise the safety and rescue of swimmers, surfers or anyone who finds themselves in trouble in the water.
Lifeguards are trained in swimming, CPR/AED, and first aid.
Their mission is to keep swimmers safe, therefore it is very important to always listen to and follow the instructions given by lifeguards to prevent yourself or anyone else from getting into a dangerous situation in the water.
There are different categories of lifeguards, with the most popular being surf lifeguards and pool lifeguards.
For more information on lifeguards and free swimming lessons, visit the NSRI website here.
You can also visit Lifesaving SA's website.
Once a lifeguard, always a lifeguard. You are never ever off duty. When you're around water, you are forever vigilant.Helen Herbert, General Manager - Lifesaving SA
The most memorable rescues have been performed when I haven't been on duty but on holiday in a recreational environment.Helen Herbert, General Manager - Lifesaving SA
The main job of a lifeguard is a preventative job.Brett Ayres, Executive Director of Rescue Services - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
Our estimate is that probably around 20% of the South African population is able to swim. Not being able to swim is a huge risk factor for drowning.Brett Ayres, Executive Director of Rescue Services - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120191928_orange-rescue-buoy-on-the-beach.html
More from Lifestyle
‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink
A lower demand and a drop in sales are reportedly behind Nestlé's decision to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa.Read More
Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'
"...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.”Read More
ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different.Read More
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'
'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott.Read More
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.Read More
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'
The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.Read More
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.Read More