The importance of lifeguards: ‘It is a preventative job’





Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Executive Director of Rescue Services at the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Brett Ayres and General Manager of Lifesaving SA, Helen Herbert.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), an average of 1477 people die annually due to drowning in South Africa.

The reality is that anyone can drown whether you know how to swim or not.

Lifeguards play a crucial role in the prevention of drownings.

They supervise the safety and rescue of swimmers, surfers or anyone who finds themselves in trouble in the water.

Lifeguards are trained in swimming, CPR/AED, and first aid.

Their mission is to keep swimmers safe, therefore it is very important to always listen to and follow the instructions given by lifeguards to prevent yourself or anyone else from getting into a dangerous situation in the water.

There are different categories of lifeguards, with the most popular being surf lifeguards and pool lifeguards.

For more information on lifeguards and free swimming lessons, visit the NSRI website here.

You can also visit Lifesaving SA's website.

Once a lifeguard, always a lifeguard. You are never ever off duty. When you're around water, you are forever vigilant. Helen Herbert, General Manager - Lifesaving SA

The most memorable rescues have been performed when I haven't been on duty but on holiday in a recreational environment. Helen Herbert, General Manager - Lifesaving SA

The main job of a lifeguard is a preventative job. Brett Ayres, Executive Director of Rescue Services - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

Our estimate is that probably around 20% of the South African population is able to swim. Not being able to swim is a huge risk factor for drowning. Brett Ayres, Executive Director of Rescue Services - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

