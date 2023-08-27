‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink





Lovers of Nestlé's Nesquik have taken to social media to share their disappointment about the company's decision to discontinue the chocolate and strawberry (250g and 500g) flavoured milk drinks from 21 August 2023.

According to News24, the company's decision was due to a drop in sales and a lower demand for the products.

Nestlé says it will still be producing Milo, Hot Chocolate, and Cocoa drinks, as "these brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty".

Now is probably a good time to stock up on your favourites before they completely disappear from the shelves.

